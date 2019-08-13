Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Shareholder Lilly Endowment Lowered Stake by $155.45 Million; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 467,438 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 2.90 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $26.97M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 275,877 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 18,400 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 1,636 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Group reported 84,901 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.08% or 78,295 shares. Ghp Inv holds 0.05% or 3,170 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Spinnaker Tru owns 6,745 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alabama-based First Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Plante Moran Ltd has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,873 shares. Interactive Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 205 shares. North Amer Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).