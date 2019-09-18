Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Reaches $111.97 After 4.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Bullish Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Among 3 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.33’s average target is 23.06% above currents $56.34 stock price. Five9 had 4 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.97. About 436,106 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $108.10 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $116.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LLY worth $4.32B more.

Among 5 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $140 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.80’s average target is 15.92% above currents $111.97 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94 million was made by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Eli Lilly and Company develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

