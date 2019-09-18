Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Major companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company 116 4.36 N/A 2.71 40.19 Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 3.27 N/A -0.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eli Lilly and Company and Rockwell Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eli Lilly and Company and Rockwell Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8% Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78%

Volatility and Risk

Eli Lilly and Company has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Rockwell Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eli Lilly and Company and Rockwell Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 3 2.60 Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Eli Lilly and Company is $129.8, with potential upside of 16.09%. Competitively the consensus target price of Rockwell Medical Inc. is $11, which is potential 235.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rockwell Medical Inc. looks more robust than Eli Lilly and Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eli Lilly and Company and Rockwell Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 40%. About 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85% Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company has -5.85% weaker performance while Rockwell Medical Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Rockwell Medical Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.