Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eli Lilly and Company has 87% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Eli Lilly and Company has 12.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Eli Lilly and Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.70% 14.80% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Eli Lilly and Company and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company N/A 118 42.65 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Eli Lilly and Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Eli Lilly and Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 5 2.63 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average price target of $133.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 59.85%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Eli Lilly and Company is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eli Lilly and Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company -0.54% -6.82% -3.37% 3.04% 39.18% -0.09% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company has -0.09% weaker performance while Eli Lilly and Company’s peers have 27.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Eli Lilly and Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Eli Lilly and Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eli Lilly and Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Eli Lilly and Company is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company’s peers’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.48% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.