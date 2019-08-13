Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) to pay $0.65 on Sep 10, 2019; Redmile Group Cut Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position By $3.84 Million

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:LLY) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Eli Lilly and Co’s current price of $113.60 translates into 0.57% yield. Eli Lilly and Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 2.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Redmile Group Llc decreased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 2.00M shares with $34.49 million value, down from 2.23M last quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc now has $375.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 66,098 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold Eli Lilly and Company shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 208,001 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Vision Cap Management owns 0.27% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,396 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 141,186 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 8,054 shares. First City Cap reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pinnacle Financial reported 0.51% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Telos Mngmt holds 2,261 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Washington Trust Retail Bank owns 10,289 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 165 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com holds 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3.08M shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability owns 119,355 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,317 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 454,341 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 17.19% above currents $113.6 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $25.35M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Thursday, February 28. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc increased Wright Med Group N V stake by 336,800 shares to 2.87 million valued at $90.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Scholar Rock Hldg Corp stake by 289,682 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd has 107,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Comm holds 10,409 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 165,512 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.56M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 68,779 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 121,809 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 68,101 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,917 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited reported 548,556 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Grandeur Peak Global Limited Company stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 168,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 237,783 shares. 10,038 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 188,029 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Immunotec has $21 highest and $19 lowest target. $20’s average target is 41.94% above currents $14.09 stock price. Oxford Immunotec had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of OXFD in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.