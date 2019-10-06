Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.00 20.89M 0.37 11.24 Synchrony Financial 33 0.70 585.80M 4.80 7.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Elevate Credit Inc. and Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Financial is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Elevate Credit Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 476,646,815.89% 13.8% 2.2% Synchrony Financial 1,768,185,934.20% 19.3% 2.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Elevate Credit Inc. and Synchrony Financial are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Synchrony Financial is $39.67, which is potential 21.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Synchrony Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while Synchrony Financial has 52.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 12 of the 13 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.