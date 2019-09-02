Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.25 N/A 0.37 11.24 American Express Company 118 2.57 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elevate Credit Inc. and American Express Company. American Express Company has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Elevate Credit Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Express Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elevate Credit Inc. and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

American Express Company on the other hand boasts of a $136.43 average target price and a 13.34% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of American Express Company are owned by institutional investors. Elevate Credit Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are American Express Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc. had bearish trend while American Express Company had bullish trend.

Summary

American Express Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.