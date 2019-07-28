Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) Trades at $4.21 After Triangle; Caseys General Stores (CASY)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) formed triangle with $4.42 target or 5.00% above today’s $4.21 share price. Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) has $182.70M valuation. It closed at $4.21 lastly. It is down 44.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ELVT News: 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Only Half of Americans Feel Like Banks Can Help Their Financial Progress; 23/05/2018 – Elevate Credit Celebrates Its 2 Millionth Non-Prime Customer; 09/04/2018 – Elevate to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on Monday, April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q Rev $194M; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2018 EPS 50c-EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2Q Revenue Lower Than 1Q Due to Seasonality; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate, to Speak at Lendlt Fintech Conference

Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 137 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 109 reduced and sold their equity positions in Caseys General Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 31.89 million shares, down from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Caseys General Stores Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 90 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Analysts await Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. ELVT’s profit will be $3.04 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Elevate Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. for 63,557 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 63,951 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 2.26% invested in the company for 432,949 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.56% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,457 shares.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 29.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

