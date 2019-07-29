Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) Comparison side by side

Both Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.37 12.57 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 67 4.19 N/A 8.76 7.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Elevate Credit Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Elevate Credit Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Elevate Credit Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -0.5% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Elevate Credit Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 18.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elevate Credit Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elevate Credit Inc. -1.06% 5.68% 4.03% 10.71% -44.11% 3.79% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79%

For the past year Elevate Credit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.