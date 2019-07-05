Elementis PLC (LON:ELM) “Overweight” Rating Kept by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove; The Price Objective is GBX 195.00; Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shorts Raised By 364.71%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) had an increase of 364.71% in short interest. DSTL’s SI was 7,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 364.71% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s short sellers to cover DSTL’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 429 shares traded. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

London: In a report sent to investors and clients on Friday, 5 July, JP Morgan Cazenove reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating on shares of Elementis PLC (LON:ELM). They currently have a GBX 195.00 target price per share on the firm. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target suggests a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s close price.

The stock decreased 1.93% or GBX 2.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 137.1. About 111,172 shares traded. Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 290 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 190’s average target is 38.58% above currents GBX 137.1 stock price. Elementis PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 29 by HSBC. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 2 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 270 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 795.72 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

