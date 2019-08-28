Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Since Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.19 N/A -0.41 0.00 W. R. Grace & Co. 74 2.22 N/A 2.40 28.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Element Solutions Inc and W. R. Grace & Co.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Element Solutions Inc and W. R. Grace & Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions Inc has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. W. R. Grace & Co.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, W. R. Grace & Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Element Solutions Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Element Solutions Inc and W. R. Grace & Co. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Element Solutions Inc’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.47%. Meanwhile, W. R. Grace & Co.’s consensus price target is $95, while its potential upside is 43.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, W. R. Grace & Co. is looking more favorable than Element Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares and 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc had bearish trend while W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Element Solutions Inc.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.