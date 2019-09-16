Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Since Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.46 N/A -0.41 0.00 The Chemours Company 26 0.45 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Element Solutions Inc and The Chemours Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Element Solutions Inc and The Chemours Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions Inc has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Chemours Company’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Element Solutions Inc is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival The Chemours Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Element Solutions Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Element Solutions Inc and The Chemours Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

Element Solutions Inc’s downside potential currently stands at -25.58% and an $8 average price target. Competitively The Chemours Company has a consensus price target of $34, with potential upside of 107.95%. The data provided earlier shows that The Chemours Company appears more favorable than Element Solutions Inc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Element Solutions Inc and The Chemours Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 83.4%. Insiders held 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of The Chemours Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc was less bearish than The Chemours Company.

Summary

The Chemours Company beats Element Solutions Inc on 6 of the 10 factors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.