Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES)

Since Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 11 1.31 N/A -0.41 0.00 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 1 15.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates Element Solutions Inc and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -179.3% -78.6%

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions Inc is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Element Solutions Inc and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Element Solutions Inc’s downside potential currently stands at -18.37% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Element Solutions Inc and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has 16.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc 0% 3.75% -2.64% 0% 1.1% 7.16% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -9.7% -22.45% -49.33% -74.83% -87.94% -51.9%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has 7.16% stronger performance while Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -51.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Element Solutions Inc beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.