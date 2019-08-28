Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

We will be comparing the differences between Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.18 N/A -0.41 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 1.32 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Element Solutions Inc and Gevo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

Element Solutions Inc is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, Gevo Inc.’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Gevo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Element Solutions Inc and Gevo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Element Solutions Inc is $8, with potential downside of -7.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Element Solutions Inc and Gevo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares. Comparatively, 12.4% are Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc had bearish trend while Gevo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Element Solutions Inc beats Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.