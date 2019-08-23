Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 10 1.23 N/A -0.41 0.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.27 N/A 0.24 13.35

Table 1 highlights Element Solutions Inc and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Element Solutions Inc and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions Inc’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. In other hand, Flexible Solutions International Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Element Solutions Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flexible Solutions International Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Flexible Solutions International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Element Solutions Inc and Flexible Solutions International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Element Solutions Inc’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential downside is -11.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has -3% weaker performance while Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 142.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International Inc. beats Element Solutions Inc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.