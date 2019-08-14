Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Element Solutions Inc
|11
|1.22
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Cabot Corporation
|45
|0.65
|N/A
|3.69
|12.11
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Element Solutions Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cabot Corporation
|0.00%
|23.9%
|8.5%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.13 beta means Element Solutions Inc’s volatility is 113.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cabot Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.
Liquidity
2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc. Its rival Cabot Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Element Solutions Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cabot Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Element Solutions Inc
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cabot Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Element Solutions Inc has a -11.21% downside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Competitively the consensus target price of Cabot Corporation is $40.5, which is potential 7.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cabot Corporation looks more robust than Element Solutions Inc as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Element Solutions Inc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Element Solutions Inc
|-3.93%
|-4.57%
|-8.41%
|-9.73%
|-18.93%
|-3%
|Cabot Corporation
|-5.03%
|-7.28%
|-1.48%
|-5.71%
|-31.46%
|4.15%
For the past year Element Solutions Inc has -3% weaker performance while Cabot Corporation has 4.15% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Cabot Corporation beats Element Solutions Inc.
