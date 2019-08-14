Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc 11 1.22 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cabot Corporation 45 0.65 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Element Solutions Inc’s volatility is 113.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cabot Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc. Its rival Cabot Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Element Solutions Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Element Solutions Inc and Cabot Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Element Solutions Inc has a -11.21% downside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Competitively the consensus target price of Cabot Corporation is $40.5, which is potential 7.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cabot Corporation looks more robust than Element Solutions Inc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Element Solutions Inc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has -3% weaker performance while Cabot Corporation has 4.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cabot Corporation beats Element Solutions Inc.