Element Solutions Inc (ESI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Element Solutions Inc has 92.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Element Solutions Inc has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Element Solutions Inc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Element Solutions Inc and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions Inc N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Element Solutions Inc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.10 2.13 2.48

Element Solutions Inc presently has a consensus price target of $8, suggesting a potential downside of -10.41%. The potential upside of the peers is 26.28%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Element Solutions Inc’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Element Solutions Inc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Element Solutions Inc has -3.00% weaker performance while Element Solutions Inc’s competitors have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Element Solutions Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Element Solutions Inc is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Element Solutions Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Element Solutions Inc’s rivals beat Element Solutions Inc on 3 of the 4 factors.