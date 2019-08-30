Element Solutions (ESI) Reaches $9.32 After 6.00% Up Move; Arts Way Manufacturing Co (ARTW)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc (ARTW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed stock positions in Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 152,782 shares, up from 140,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 520,077 shares traded. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has declined 18.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.30 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $9.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESI worth $137.76 million more.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. makes and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company has market cap of $8.69 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. It currently has negative earnings. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.025. About 2,884 shares traded. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) has declined 23.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARTW) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Art’s Way Manufacturing Welcomes Territory Development Manager and Director of Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 14,101 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 37,920 shares.

More notable recent Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) CEO Benjamin Gliklich on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.