Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Shorts at CASCADES ORDINARY SHARES (CADNF) Lowered By 5.67%

CASCADES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had a decrease of 5.67% in short interest. CADNF’s SI was 158,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.67% from 167,500 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 22 days are for CASCADES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CADNF)’s short sellers to cover CADNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 500 shares traded or 57.73% up from the average. Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to report $0.22 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. T_EFN’s profit would be $95.62 million giving it 11.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Element Fleet Management Corp.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 421,070 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cascades Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $795.76 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. It makes coated recycled and virgin boxboards, and containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products.