Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Cato (CATO) Sentiment Is 1.28

Cato Corp (CATO) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 50 cut down and sold holdings in Cato Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 19.66 million shares, down from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cato Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. T_EFN’s profit would be $90.66M giving it 12.12 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Element Fleet Management Corp.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 870,966 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 173,134 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (CATO) has declined 16.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M; 12/04/2018 – Cato March Same-Store Sales Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Months; 24/05/2018 – The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp Sees April Same-Store Sales Down in High-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 22/03/2018 – CATO CORP SAYS PLANS NO NEW STORES DURING YEAR 2018 AND ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 34 STORES BY YEAR-END

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports June Same-Store Sales Up 8% – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. Jill: Avoid This Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cato Corporation (CATO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Cato Corporation’s (NYSE:CATO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation for 33,077 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne owns 35,867 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 11,746 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,500 shares.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $349.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The stock of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 7.