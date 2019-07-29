Element Capital Management Upped Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding by $829,609; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Smith & Howard Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 526.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,740 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 1.80M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 129,242 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 56,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,764 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

