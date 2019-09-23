Element Capital Management Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.05 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $67.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 3.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 14.80 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.87M, up from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 6.89M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 75.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 43,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 24,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 103,969 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $124.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “L’eggs® Kicks off Third Annual National Legwear Day – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 3,524 shares to 23,009 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,446 shares, and cut its stake in Target Hospitality Corp.

