Element Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Holding

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 103,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The hedge fund held 58,473 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 161,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 5.18M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 713,905 shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 36% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 120,000 shares to 175,673 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 78,383 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 12.41% or 335,000 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc owns 1.40 million shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 11,766 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 2.37M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Multi invested in 0.22% or 200,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,983 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 215,751 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bokf Na holds 32,304 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco expands BulletShares line into municipal bond ETFs – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “StreetLights Residential joins massive Midtown Union project – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47M for 7.20 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 32 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 76,188 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 55,779 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 462 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 80 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 0% or 500 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 15,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1.72 million shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hollencrest holds 23,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.06% or 69,048 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Nv has 1.4% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 790,172 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. 10,000 shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR, worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,801 shares to 6,461 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 37,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).