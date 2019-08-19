Element Capital Management Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake by $1.19 Million; As Idacorp (IDA) Valuation Rose, Holder Energy Income Partners Lowered Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 94,965 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 6,880 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 19,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 298,258 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 720,804 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $74.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 152,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,031 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% or 30 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.12M shares. 274,140 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Franklin holds 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 310,918 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 130 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 204,474 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Aurora Counsel invested 1.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.08% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 500 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co reported 6,869 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested in 0.69% or 142,410 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 68,413 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0% or 9,223 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 0.22% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Parkside Retail Bank & owns 119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bank reported 3,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp accumulated 88,572 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested in 514,004 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 3,943 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru accumulated 13,492 shares or 0.21% of the stock. France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 234,716 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.22% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 11,068 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 29,142 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 21,820 shares to 104,695 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 106,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

