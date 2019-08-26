Element Capital Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $15.94 Million as Stock Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Boosted by $12.71 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 153,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 24,897 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 178,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 4.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 42,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 224,382 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.35 million, up from 182,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $380.11. About 570,652 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,995 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $49.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 4.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cadinha Llc holds 0.61% or 10,345 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.88% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 26,332 shares. Investec Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 45,053 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc reported 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs & Ca reported 748 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers owns 30,528 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Roosevelt Group Inc has 1.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) has 21,566 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 13,398 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 800 shares. Somerset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.36% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21,058 shares to 29,584 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 286,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).