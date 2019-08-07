Element Capital Management Raised Stake in Teradyne (TER) by $2.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Lifted Axt (AXTI) Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 278.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 63,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 85,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 1.10 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $3.809. About 19,346 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,247 shares to 46,440 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 40,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,249 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.48 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $45.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).