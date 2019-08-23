Element Capital Management Raised Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake by $1.20 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $553,280

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 9,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 20,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 556,893 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46 million, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $283.1. About 1.89 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,623 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $91.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,039 shares to 140,485 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 54,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).