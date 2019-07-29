Element Capital Management Lowered Its Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Position by $1.99 Million; Market Value Declined; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in American Tower (AMT) Trimmed by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 72.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 124,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 171,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 651,661 shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 26,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $205.36. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,733 shares to 39,515 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.49M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 14,421 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.