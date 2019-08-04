Element Capital Management Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.28 Million; Valuation Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Has Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 60,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.59M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc by 147,652 shares to 534,809 shares, valued at $73.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 351,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,379 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44,484 shares to 221,962 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.