Element Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $30.41 Million as Stock Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Valuation Rose While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered by $59.50 Million Its Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.07M shares traded or 34.19% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 72.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 573,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, down from 787,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,036 shares to 9,942 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings.

