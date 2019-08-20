Element Capital Management Lowered By $15.94 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Vertex One Asset Management Lifted By $750,404 Its M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 86.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 153,261 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 24,897 shares with $2.59M value, down from 178,158 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $298.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) stake by 50.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 25,876 shares as M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC)’s stock rose 13.76%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 76,636 shares with $2.23M value, up from 50,760 last quarter. M D C Hldgs Inc now has $2.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 127,750 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 6,600 shares to 77,854 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 89,500 shares and now owns 157,179 shares. Brookfield Business Partners was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.26% below currents $119.37 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.

