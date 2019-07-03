Element Capital Management Lifted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake By $1.41 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 44,484 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 221,962 shares with $4.04M value, up from 177,478 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $44.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 26,200 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 263,118 shares with $14.39M value, up from 236,918 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 517,668 shares to 28,350 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 31,579 shares and now owns 13,054 shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was reduced too.

