Element Capital Management Lifted Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake by $476,408 as Share Price Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increases Position in Sina Ord (SINA)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Ord (SINA) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 31,358 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 25,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 685,951 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 178.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The hedge fund held 5,462 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 125,099 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing (HKXCY) by 13,701 shares to 108,478 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 34,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SINA Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy SINA After Its Post-Earnings Dip? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sina Corporation (SINA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Micron, Nvidia, Qualcomm, SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 5,578 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 407,062 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0% or 608 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.73 million shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 22,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 77,131 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Geode Cap Management accumulated 219,007 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 49,437 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 5,107 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 89,557 shares.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15,365 shares to 9,457 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,092 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).