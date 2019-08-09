Element Capital Management Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake by $1.99 Million; Shares Rose; Orbimed Advisors Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 82.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 56,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 126,044 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 69,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 1.90 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 136.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 689,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was bought by RINN RUSSELL B. $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 386,486 shares to 43,249 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 122,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,428 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Korea Inv owns 0.12% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 737,705 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Street has 8.56 million shares. Federated Pa accumulated 109,832 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Blackrock Inc holds 24.70 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.16% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 15,000 are owned by Yorktown Management Rech Communications. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aqr Management Limited Company owns 3.10M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 740,668 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 150 shares. Putnam Invs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,778 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares to 361,300 shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 51,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,583 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.