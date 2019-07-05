Element Capital Management Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $632,326; Market Value Rose; Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $412,902 as Valuation Rose

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 5,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,079 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 5,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 1.72 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 9,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 457,236 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 124,687 shares to 47,008 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 37,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,464 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Commercial Bank & stated it has 25,017 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.36% stake. Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Management has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated owns 12,150 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv holds 1.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,451 shares. 48,270 were accumulated by Lafayette Invs. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,813 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 726,066 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.52% or 53,105 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cambridge has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3,458 shares to 25,981 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 19,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,896 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A.