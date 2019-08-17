Element Capital Management Increased Its Metlife (MET) Position; Shorts at TOPCON ORDINARY SHARES (TOPCF) Lowered By 16.49%

Element Capital Management Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 28.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 19,610 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 89,503 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 69,893 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B

TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) had a decrease of 16.49% in short interest. TOPCF’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.49% from 9,700 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 5 days are for TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s short sellers to cover TOPCF’s short positions. It closed at $10.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Fltg Rate Non Cum Preferred Stock Series A declares $0.2528 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 43,584 shares to 17,484 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 37,907 shares and now owns 17,163 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust reported 0.97% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 58,834 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 0.13% stake. 484,783 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 22,415 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Markston Ltd accumulated 92,839 shares. Carroll Associate Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,252 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 190,606 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0.06% or 16,706 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 572 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor owns 11,298 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Citadel Llc has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 8.05% above currents $45.35 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Company’s positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. It has a 19.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers.