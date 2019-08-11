Element Capital Management Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Cms Energy (CMS) Position by $430,650

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 14,331 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.95 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Burgess, Roskam Statements on CMS Proposal to Medicare Advantage Program; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 16/03/2018 – CMS IS COVERING ROCHE’S FDA-APPROVED F1CDX

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 954.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 57,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 63,635 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 6,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 718,122 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 26,707 shares to 5,654 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 467,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,925 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc reported 191 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Majedie Asset Mngmt reported 0.78% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 6,199 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,175 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Sei Co reported 187,864 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 5,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,020 are held by Gam Ag. 362,389 are held by Federated Pa. Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 77,087 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Coe Cap Llc owns 32,310 shares. Natixis accumulated 113,551 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,888 shares to 14,335 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 3,634 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 0% stake. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Duff & Phelps Inv Com has 2.49 million shares. Moreover, Westwood Gp has 0.85% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Zacks Mgmt reported 834,394 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.17% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 638,663 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 3.18 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 26,399 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 4,624 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 212,124 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 521,672 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability owns 37,862 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 673,609 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

