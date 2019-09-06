Element Capital Management Holding in Aes (AES) Has Cut by $4.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Price Declined

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 749,445 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 236,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 113,527 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 349,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 2.29 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.79 million for 10.09 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services invested in 5,394 shares. Rmb Limited Co invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Homrich & Berg accumulated 3,413 shares. 723 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. 56,578 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 211,928 shares. Rockland owns 7,517 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Palladium Lc owns 62,361 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 461 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 55,150 shares. Hartline Corp accumulated 1,528 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Numerixs Inv reported 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 8,415 shares to 16,097 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 9,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 417,634 shares. Avalon Llc has 0.47% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.14 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 0.1% or 6.21 million shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 1.30M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Howe & Rusling invested in 591 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 141,059 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 34,661 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Florida-based Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 5,833 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 2.65M shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 23,569 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.55 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.