Element Capital Management Has Upped Csx (CSX) Holding by $1.85 Million as Shares Declined; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Cut by $15.51 Million Its Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 130.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 24,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 44,056 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,293 were reported by Mesirow Financial Mgmt. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 105,987 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. S Muoio Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ohio-based Foster Motley has invested 0.3% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 90,192 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 599,903 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jennison Associate Limited holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 12,880 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,177 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 68,576 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 140,256 shares. Prudential Inc holds 120,265 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 5,194 shares to 2,430 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 8.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.97M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lord Abbett And Com Lc owns 267,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Management holds 3,252 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,277 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 189,617 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 11,053 shares. Parkside Finance Bank And Trust invested in 0.11% or 4,525 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 17,020 shares. 45,138 were accumulated by Franklin. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 688 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,361 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

