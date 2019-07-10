Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $15.94 Million; Stock Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Holding

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 153,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,897 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 178,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,448 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 38,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 864,431 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,823 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,896 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.39% or 164,151 shares in its portfolio. National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 17,188 shares. Vestor Limited Liability has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Estates New York, New York-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 295,655 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Goelzer Inv Management Inc holds 27,186 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 2.52M shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 70,934 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 234,933 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 9,748 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Commerce Limited Partnership reported 36,508 shares stake. De Burlo Gru accumulated 2,000 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 14,999 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech holds 0.38% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brinker Capital holds 0.68% or 127,993 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain invested in 20,338 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ims Mngmt invested in 1.38% or 12,089 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated accumulated 29,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 1.51% or 481,361 shares. Sns Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 201,177 are owned by Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd. Howard Capital holds 2.09% or 105,793 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,903 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.