Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Valuation Rose; Clorox Company (CLX) Share Price Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $9.47 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 59 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.18 million, down from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 1.29M shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 97.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 673,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 19,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 693,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.32 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.03M for 24.73 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

