Element Capital Management Has Raised Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding; Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 67.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.07 million shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock rose 20.89%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 513,771 shares with $16.28M value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $19.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.37M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c

Element Capital Management Llc increased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 88.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 15,712 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 37.31%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 33,479 shares with $735,000 value, up from 17,767 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $586.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 421,217 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) rating on Monday, June 24. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 11,455 shares to 26,805 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 26,707 shares and now owns 5,654 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 98,203 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 325,485 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 67,634 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 24,001 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 106 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 477,118 shares. 19,494 were accumulated by Art Lc. Hbk Invs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 9,463 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 36,066 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 301,889 shares. Paloma Partners Management stated it has 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). State Street invested in 1.52 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DISH in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 62.92 million shares to 71.58 million valued at $3.07B in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 50,915 shares and now owns 129,744 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was raised too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $437,850. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

