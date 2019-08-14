Element Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Synopsys (SNPS) by $14.65 Million as Valuation Rose; Jennison Associates Has Lifted Metlife (MET) Position by $2.15 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 51,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.71M, up from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.35 million shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 88.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 127,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 16,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 143,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 976,578 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 134,665 shares to 14,562 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 66,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,189 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd holds 1.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 272,295 shares. Pggm Invs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Optimum Investment Advisors reported 10,910 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.8% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.08% or 941,683 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability holds 394,244 shares. Citigroup reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Argentiere Capital Ag has 0.34% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Park National Oh holds 6,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Company reported 19,691 shares. First Corp In reported 883 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 7,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Capital Finance Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 119,824 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 159,463 shares to 176,776 shares, valued at $29.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial stated it has 40 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ativo Mgmt Ltd holds 0.61% or 12,611 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Street stated it has 6.46M shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has 0.17% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 12.34M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 41,298 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 40,000 shares. Hitchwood LP reported 650,000 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 76,800 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,447 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 181 shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 53.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.