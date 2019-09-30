Element Capital Management Has Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding as Share Value Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Stake Has Raised by Gagnon Advisors Llc

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 21,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 62,888 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 84,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 7.07M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 671,178 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 41,721 shares to 51,444 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

