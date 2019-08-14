Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $18.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Position in Marinemax (HZO) by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 617,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 670,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 167,068 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 154,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 34,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 188,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 874,914 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 63,174 shares to 85,848 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 43,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares to 110,663 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.58M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

