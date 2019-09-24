Element Capital Management Has Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shorts Increased By 7.64%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had an increase of 7.64% in short interest. ASM’s SI was 537,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.64% from 498,900 shares previously. With 230,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s short sellers to cover ASM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6336. About 222,830 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) has declined 36.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING

Element Capital Management Llc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 1523.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 131,731 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 140,375 shares with $12.61 million value, up from 8,644 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 983,437 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.66 million shares or 17.63% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Invesco Limited stated it has 418,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl has 24,572 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) for 41,685 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.52 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsr owns 89,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 26,680 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 319,470 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 60,479 shares. Next Group has 305 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) for 1,417 shares. Yakira Mgmt Incorporated holds 205,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM).

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $48.09 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.49% above currents $98.08 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.