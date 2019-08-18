Element Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Market Valuation Declined; Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Stock Declined

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 102.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 9,734 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739,000, up from 4,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 968,877 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 27,265 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 18,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 152,676 shares to 467,694 shares, valued at $45.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 115,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,270 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

