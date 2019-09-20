Element Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; 15 Analysts Covering McDonald's (MCD)

Element Capital Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 75.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 18,772 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 43,669 shares with $4.79M value, up from 24,897 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $307.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $122.3. About 4.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225’s average target is 6.51% above currents $211.25 stock price. McDonald`s had 31 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $21500 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Monday, July 29. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 11. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $237.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $203.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $160.43 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 27.74 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mngmt has 0.27% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,288 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.05% or 2,569 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners holds 34,534 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 76,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fin invested in 8,328 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,444 shares. Notis owns 2,750 shares. Signaturefd Limited has 9,029 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 26,606 are held by City Holdg Communication. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jones Fin Companies Lllp accumulated 43,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.55M shares stake. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 27,062 shares. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 1,910 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $211.25. About 2.01M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 6,844 shares to 5,886 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 6,441 shares and now owns 24,607 shares. National Vision Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull Monroe Mgmt holds 45,361 shares. Swedbank reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenleaf reported 32,875 shares stake. Welch Cap Ltd Llc Ny holds 6,360 shares. Holowesko Prtn invested in 6,600 shares. 123,467 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Mengis Management reported 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leisure Cap accumulated 16,515 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 148,341 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,593 shares. Rmb Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,453 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 26,590 shares. 1.67 million are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 582,480 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.