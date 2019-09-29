Element Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $3.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Archford Capital Strategies Cut Its Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM) by $349,398

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 123.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 38,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 70,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, up from 31,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,554 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthem (ANTM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Anthem (ANTM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech Stocks Fall Monday With New Tech Probes – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.43M shares to 83,917 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 81,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,097 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).