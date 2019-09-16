Element Capital Management Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Position; Shorts at Co-diagnostics (CODX) Lowered By 2.77%

Element Capital Management Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 177.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 30,995 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 48,479 shares with $3.75 million value, up from 17,484 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $63.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 1.95M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) had a decrease of 2.77% in short interest. CODX’s SI was 734,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.77% from 755,100 shares previously. With 225,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s short sellers to cover CODX’s short positions. The SI to Co-diagnostics Inc’s float is 7.14%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 40,536 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,634 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 14,453 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Incorporated holds 4,498 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nbt Natl Bank N A New York holds 27,327 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 3,500 shares. 2,988 are held by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 162 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited owns 3,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 6,812 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0.34% or 64,107 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,834 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 3.12 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 6,441 shares to 24,607 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 39,870 shares and now owns 13,729 shares. Eni S P A (NYSE:E) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Energy has $84 highest and $78 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is 2.53% above currents $78.51 stock price. Dominion Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 18. Wolfe Research has “Hold” rating and $79 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

